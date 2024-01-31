Man arrested and charged over roommate stabbing incident near Wodonga

A man has been arrested and charged following an alleged stabbing at Baranduda.
It's alleged Anthony Campbell's roommate suffered multiple wounds during the incident on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 30.
Anthony Campbell is facing charges, with the Wodonga court told there were concerns about his declining mental health.
Campbell appeared briefly in court on Wednesday, January 31, with magistrate Peter Mithen told he would seek bail.
But police said the home nominated as his bail address raised safety concerns, given Campbell's mental state and a lack of supports that would be in place if he were to be released.
The court heard he has schizophrenia.
Campbell will undergo a mental health assessment, and Mr Mithen said he wanted to see the results before considering his bail application.
The matter is likely to return to court on Thursday.
