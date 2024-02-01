ARMED SMASH AND GRAB: Duo in balaclavas target North East jewellery store

Wangaratta police are investigating a brazen armed smash and grab at a jewellery store involving men with balaclavas.
Horrified witnesses watched as two males armed with hammers, and covered with balaclavas, entered Prouds the Jewellers on Thursday afternoon.
The pair entered the Ovens Street business about 1.10pm during the February 1 incident.
Glass display cabinets were smashed with the weapons and the pair grabbed jewellery.
They fled into a vehicle which sped off on Faithfull Street.
The Co Store shopping centre was closed following the incident.
Crime scene officers are inside the property on Thursday afternoon and at least six detectives have been spotted in the area.
Smashed glass is visible at the scene.
Everyone was evacuated from the complex with multiple police vehicles in attendance.
The road was blocked for a short period of time.
The area is covered by security cameras.
Police are searching for those involved.
"It is believed two males armed with hammers entered a business on the corner of Ovens and Reid Street, just after 1.10pm on Thursday 1 February," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police understand the duo smashed the glass display cabinets and stole jewellery before fleeing in a vehicle on Faithfull Street.
"The investigation remains ongoing."
An alarm was later activated at the building, about an hour after the incident, which is believed to have been caused by an alarmed door being opened.
Multiple people posted on social media that they had seen the offenders.
"I really hope the staff at Prouds get the support they need, it was scary enough just being in the same area," one onlooker said on Facebook.
She said she had heard glass shatter during the incident.
Another Facebook user said her partner had tried to catch the pair "but they were too fast".
Another social media said the incident was "scary".
Forensic police could be seen examining the damaged display cases on Thursday afternoon.
It's unclear how much jewellery was taken.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
