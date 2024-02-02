Donut chain bringing sweet treats to Border with first NSW store

A growing Melbourne donut franchise has chosen Albury as the location for its first NSW store.
Daniel's Donuts will take over part of the National Australia Bank building on the corner of Dean and Kiewa streets as it begins its expansion interstate.
The business was launched in 2016 with a store in Springvale in Melbourne's east before it opened at Portarlington in 2018.
Daniel's Donuts now has more than 50 stores, including regional Victorian outlets in Bendigo, Ballarat and Warragul.
Central operations manager Chris Szysz told The Border Mail he expected the Albury store to be ready by late May, with around 30 new jobs created.
The estimated cost of the fit-out is $500,000.
It will be one of Daniel's Donuts' largest stores with plans for indoor seating and a self-serve kiosk.
Donuts are made daily in Melbourne and delivered to each location.
The Albury store will also sell barista coffee, pies and milkshakes.
A development application was lodged by The Retail Group with Albury Council on January 23 for a change of use to a food and drink premises, including an internal fit-out and signage.
Modification of the building was applied for on August 30, 2023, to create two extra tenancies, which saw the entry to the refurbished NAB Albury branch move further along Kiewa Street.
Daniel's Donuts will occupy tenancy 1C of the building, NAB has tenancy 1A , while the remaining part of the bottom level remains vacant.
