Police identify suspects who fled jewellery shop after smash and grab

Police have identified two suspects they believe are responsible for Thursday afternoon's brazen jewellery store smash and grab in Wangaratta.
Despite reports the pair were wearing balaclavas, police on Friday confirmed they did not have their faces covered.
The Caucasian pair used hammers to smash a counter and take a small amount of jewellery as stunned shoppers and Co Store shopping centre attendees watched on.
They targeted relatively inexpensive items in the display cabinets.
Police said there hadn't been any threats made during the ordeal.
They fled to a vehicle, described as a black 2006 or 2007 model Volkswagen Touareg.
The car was last seen fleeing in the vehicle on Faithfull Street.
Detectives have reviewed security camera footage from the February 1 incident, which occurred about 1.10pm.
Officers believe they have identified two men who can "assist with enquiries" into the brazen armed theft.
Officers are seeking information about the last location of the black Volkswagen as it was driven out of town.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call the Wangaratta station on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
