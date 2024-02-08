The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Coppers caught him at copper wire caper. But theft? He wouldn't cop that

By Albury Court
February 9 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Ebert
Brandon Ebert

A man felt so overwhelmed by failing to keep up repayments on payday loans that he went out to Culcairn and stole two kilometres of copper wire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.