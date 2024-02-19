The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Just what is your neighbour up to? It will soon be easier to find out

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated February 19 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soon it will be easier to access information about planning applications in three North East shires. Picture by Shutterstock
Soon it will be easier to access information about planning applications in three North East shires. Picture by Shutterstock

Residents in three North East shires will soon no longer have to visit a council office to find out what building projects their neighbours are undertaking.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.