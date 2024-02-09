See what these famous authors and illustrators were dreaming up in their childhood

The childhood works of some of Australia's most famous writers and illustrators are now on show in Wodonga.
A game developed by Graeme Base (Animalia) when he was only nine called Worm Haven and a magazine put out by Andy Griffiths (Treehouse and Just! series) when he was not yet a teenager were among the fascinating items on display in Juvenilia at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery.
Developed by Border author and illustrator Aimee Chan, Juvenilia showcases the rare and personal childhood works of Australian children's authors and illustrators including Griffiths, Base, Alison Lester, Ursula Dubosarsky and Danny Katz among more than 100 pieces.
Chan said authors and illustrators had jumped at the idea to exhibit their work when she first mooted the plan in late 2022.
She said all pieces had been loaned freely and some were more than 50 years old.
"They responded almost immediately," she said.
"Graeme Base, Alison Lester and Andy Griffiths all started sending me their fragile pieces of work."
Having run in Canberra, Shepparton, Euroa and Seymour, Juvenilia opened at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery on Friday, February 9.
Chan said the authors and illustrators collectively wanted to inspire the next generation of dreamers.
She said insights into these creatives at a young age would help them.
"They believe in the message of telling kids: 'You can do it'," Chan said.
"Nobody starts from a polished place; the idea is to show kids that everybody starts at the same place.
"You never think when you're a kid that you can be a person who wins writing prizes or becomes a laureate.
"These are unpolished, unfinished and unprofessional pieces, encouraging kids to dream big."
Melbourne-raised Chan had wanted to be a writer for as long as she could remember.
The daughter of migrant parents, she said she was already making books when she was aged only eight or nine.
"I just wanted to write and write," she said.
"I would be the kid who would come out of the library with 20 books."
Chan said she recalled meeting Graeme Base at her school library when she was 10 or 11.
She said the illustrator was working on a letter B project with the children.
"That book turned out to be Animalia so I feel like I've come full circle having Graeme's work in this exhibition," Chan said.
"There's something beautiful about the synergy."
First Nations illustrator Dub Leffler will host a workshop for ages 8-13 on Saturday, March 23, between 10.30am and 11.30am. Bookings: hyphenwodonga.com.au.
Juvenilia runs in the Playspace Gallery at Hyphen until Sunday, May 5, 10am to 6pm weekdays and 10am to 3pm weekends.
