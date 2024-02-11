The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Engines of yesteryear won't be cranking up this Easter

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 11 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Steam and Oil Engine Club president Darren Dakos pictured with some of the machines which will not be appearing at Leneva this Easter.
Border Steam and Oil Engine Club president Darren Dakos pictured with some of the machines which will not be appearing at Leneva this Easter.

Insurance problems have prompted the cancellation of the annual historic engine display at Leneva this Easter, but there is hope train rides will still be staged.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.