'Special little place' devastated as teacher's departure means preschool's out

The doors of Khancoban Preschool have closed, leaving its playground silent.
After several attempts to find a lead educator for the school, parents are left without early education for their children.
Despite these challenges, they're rallying together to find a solution.
A video will be made with a creative approach to showcase "what a special little place it is".
Behind the idea was parent Sarah Lebner, who made the tree change to Khancoban around 18 months ago.
She said the move from the city where there were several day care options within a five-minute drive, to one in the whole town was difficult.
"It's so important we find someone to lead our children because without a qualified educator, we cannot open."
Snowy Valleys Council's community and corporate director Jessica Quilty said they've had no success in employing someone for the role, resulting in the closure.
"Council has undertaken two rounds of advertising," Ms Quilty said.
With a third under way using a recruitment agency to re-advertise the position, they hope the role will be filled soon enough.
She said if the next round wasn't successful council would need to consider alternative options or indefinite closure.
Mrs Lebner said it's been devastating trying to replace the last teacher who left for personal reasons.
"She had a beautiful philosophy around natural play and letting our kids be kids," she said.
"We want to find someone like that again."
With shortages Australia-wide, and being a rural setting, she understood it was a difficult ask.
"We know that we are asking people to move their life or family to a completely new community, but we want to show people how unique our town is," she said.
"We're very excited to have the opportunity to do that.
"I've always said the preschool is like stepping back in time in the best way possible and a lot of people identify with that.
"The building is a cute cottage with a giant wild yard that backs onto bushland, there's a giant sandpit and mud area and the kids really enjoy it."
Mrs Lebner said for anyone who was considering the role, there's "an army of parents willing to show you around".
"I hope the different approach sets us out from just a written ad," she said.
"Because it's more than a Seek ad - it's a new opportunity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.