True rural lifestyle in modernised comfort

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is a quality refurbished homestead surrounded by peaceful farmland, offering a true rural lifestyle - total privacy combined with productivity.
The home was originally built in the mid-1970s and offers homestead-style living with a brick veneer construction and a colourbond roof.
The current owners have totally refurbished the home throughout, with every detail emanating true contemporary 2024 beauty.
Selling agent Susan Hanrahan said this stunning home is ready to go - just move in and enjoy. Being offered on the market for the first time in 20 years, she said the current owners are selling to move into Albury.
"It is unique to purchase the acreage with the excellent home so close to Albury CBD," Susan said.
Spacious light filled entrance leads to a modern formal lounge room with large windows overlooking the garden, a 1970s-circa open fireplace with a wood box and timber mantlepiece. The lounge flows through to a formal dining area with easterly facing windows.
The central Flair-built kitchen features porcelain and Caesar stone bench tops, a central island bench and quality European brand NEFF appliances. Topped off with a beautiful kitchen sink by Blanco, there is lots of bench space and cupboards, with a glass-fronted lighted feature cupboard.
The adjoining family room has a Norseman slow combustion wood heater, whitewashed brick feature wall and a built-in Brando entertainment unit.
Comprising four double bedrooms, the master has an ensuite and walk-in robes, with built-in robes additions to the other bedrooms.
The relaxing family bathroom has quality fittings, a large bath, separate shower and toilet. A well-appointed laundry has rear door to verandah, built-in benches and cupboards, heating and cooling via split systems and wood fires.
The driveway is framed by an established avenue of Manchurian pear trees, and park-like surrounds include many varied established trees.
There is a large original farm barn with two stables and lots of space for more, and a large lock-up colourbond shed with four car spots, concrete floor and power.
'De Mammiel Grove' is conveniently located just 15 minutes to Albury and five minutes to the vibrant Howlong township.
