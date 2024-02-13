Trees down, car smashed as intense storm lashes Border region

Emergency services have swung into action after a short-but-intense storm lashed the Border on Tuesday evening.
Multiple fire trucks attended a home in Songlark Crescent in Thurgoona after a tree fell on a car about 8pm on February 13.
Shocked residents watched on as firefighters used chainsaws to clear the tree from the vehicle.
Debris was scattered across the street after the storm, which briefly included heavy rain but was most notable for its strong winds.
It came as power was cut to 500,000 customers across Victoria, with extreme temperatures, strong winds and "thousands of lightning strikes" causing damage to electrical infrastructure.
A Victorian heatwave, that closed 60 schools on February 13, has also caused a "significant power system event" with the state's largest generator tripping and sending electricity prices soaring to $16,600 per megawatt hour.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said it was investigating the cause.
Albury-Wodonga recorded a top temperature of 38.2 degrees on Tuesday as widespread hot weather led to fires in parts of Victoria.
Wednesday is tipped to be a milder day, with a top of 28 degrees forecast for the Border region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.