The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Trees down, car smashed as intense storm lashes Border region

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
February 13 2024 - 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple fire trucks attended a home in Songlark Crescent in Thurgoona after a tree fell on a car about 8pm on February 13. Picture supplied.
Multiple fire trucks attended a home in Songlark Crescent in Thurgoona after a tree fell on a car about 8pm on February 13. Picture supplied.

Emergency services have swung into action after a short-but-intense storm lashed the Border on Tuesday evening.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.