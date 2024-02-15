Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 17-18

The 10th and final City2City Run/Walk lines up this weekend. There are four events over three distances: 15 kilometre fun run for anyone wanting to run the course; 10 kilometre fun run for anyone wanting to run or jog the course; 7.5 kilometre fun run for anyone wanting to run or jog the course; or walk and talk for anyone planning to walk the 7.5 kilometre or 10 kilometre course. They are all timed events and participants in the latter can choose en-route which course they wish to complete. City2City 15 kilometre fun run starts at 7.45am; 10 kilometre fun run starts at 8am; 7.5 kilometre fun run starts at 8.20am; and walk and talk starts at 8.25am. It will finish at Junction Place in Wodonga and roads will be re-opened to traffic at 11am.

