Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 17-18

WALK UP
City2City Run/Walk, QEII Square Albury to Junction Place Wodonga, Sunday, February 18, from 7.45am
The 10th and final City2City Run/Walk lines up this weekend. There are four events over three distances: 15 kilometre fun run for anyone wanting to run the course; 10 kilometre fun run for anyone wanting to run or jog the course; 7.5 kilometre fun run for anyone wanting to run or jog the course; or walk and talk for anyone planning to walk the 7.5 kilometre or 10 kilometre course. They are all timed events and participants in the latter can choose en-route which course they wish to complete. City2City 15 kilometre fun run starts at 7.45am; 10 kilometre fun run starts at 8am; 7.5 kilometre fun run starts at 8.20am; and walk and talk starts at 8.25am. It will finish at Junction Place in Wodonga and roads will be re-opened to traffic at 11am.
LOOK UP
Feastival Falls Creek, Falls Creek Village, Saturday, February 17, 9am to 10.30pm and Sunday, February 18, 9am to 3pm
The heart of the event will be the Feast de Résistance, a music festival from Saturday early afternoon to late evening, featuring an abundance of Australian artists from the internationally renowned to the locally grown. Think The Temper Trap, Thelma Plum, Holy Holy, The Grogans, Vaudeville Smash, The Maes, Tuck Shop Ladies, Savage Honey, Yours Georgina, Warde Elliot, Zoe Neilson, Kentone, Zuckr and Frock Hudson. There will be ticketed and public events throughout the resort including a comedy night, art exhibitions, star gazing night, yoga and pilates, art installations and maker's markets. For thrill-seekers, mountain bike shuttles will operate all weekend, giving access to world-class trails. Tickets: events.humanitix.com/feastival-falls-creek-2024
SENIOR UP
100 - A Celebration of Local Super Seniors, Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, 126 Hovell Street, Wodonga, Saturday, February 17, 2pm
See what 100 years of life looks like at an art exhibition, highlighting the experiences, memories and life history of our most senior citizens. The Centenarian Portrait Project by Teenagers is an uplifting initiative matching local teenage artists with our most senior citizens. From storytelling, reminiscing, joy and laughter come unique portraits, a gift and friendships to treasure between the generations. Meet the centenarians and discover how each artist captures a moment of a 100-year life.
LISTEN UP
Scott Cook and Pamela Mae, The Courthouse, 4 William Street, Yackandandah, Saturday, February 17, 7pm to 9.30pm
Scott Cook sings sturdy, straight-talking songs that see the good in you. He tours Canada, the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, averaging 150 shows and a dozen summer festivals a year, all the while distilling his experiences into empathetic, keenly observant verse. He's been back on the road full-time since January 2022, living in a campervan named Roadetta with his sweetheart Pamela Mae on upright bass, banjo and vocals. This year he's bringing her for her first visit to Australia. Hosted by Arts Yackandandah, this show runs at The Courthouse. Bookings: trybooking.com/events/landing/1154536
EAT UP
Farrah's Feast - An afternoon of culinary delight with Pinchos and Paddy Russell music, James & Co Wines, 136 Main Street, Rutherglen, Sunday, February 18, 2pm to 5pm
Farrah's menu, inspired by European cuisine with iconic global influences, is a culinary journey that speaks to the heart and soul of food lovers. With a single focus on creating great food for the people, Farrah's menu is made for sharing and the dishes are as generous as they are delicious. Get set for a laid-back and joyful afternoon of great tunes with Paddy Russell. Walk-ins only.
LAUGH UP
Open Mic Comedy in Albury-Wodonga, Albion Hotel Albury, Sunday, February 18, 6pm
Make the third Sunday at 6pm, Sunday fun-day! Open Mic Comedy runs at the Albion Hotel Albury. Free entry. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.
SHOW UP
Fanny Lumsden's Country Halls Tour, Yerong Creek Hall, Sunday, February 18, 3.30pm
Join ARIA and Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden and her band the Prawn Stars as they bring their infamous Country Halls Tour to Yerong Creek. An all-in community afternoon out, where you can come together with kids and all, share live music, a dance, and a feel-good time. Lumsden and her band have been bringing their harmony-filled, high-energy, joyous shows to more than 200 halls all over regional Australia for 13 years now. Doors open at 3pm for the 3.30pm show.
TURN UP
Made By Me Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, February 18, 9am to 1pm
Support local makers and crafters at Made By Me Market. Think jewellery, crocheted toys, handmade women's clothing, art work, candles, cacti, plants and fairy toadstools. There will also be a jumping castle.
LEARN UP
Convict Tokens, Benalla Library, Saturday, February 17, 9am to noon
The National Museum has 315 convict tokens in its collection. They represent an enduring connection between the convicts and those they left behind. Often, they were a final farewell. Convicts' lives are well documented by official government records but the tokens record emotional responses to an uncertain future. Although tiny, they are a powerful link to Australia's convict past. A selection of convict tokens from the National Museum's collection is now on show at Sir Edward "Weary" Dunlop Learning Centre, 2 Fawckner Drive, Benalla.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 17, 8am to noon
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
