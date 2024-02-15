Sent a video of teen girl showering, but Luke Sheil wanted 'more angles'

Full-time jail was the most likely outcome for an East Albury man who encouraged someone he knew to send more videos of his stepdaughter taking a shower.
While magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered a sentence assessment report on Luke Sheil, she noted also the "jurisdictional restrictions" on the charges.
That is, there being "no alternative to full-time jail".
Sheil, 34, of Bilba Street, pleaded guilty to Commonwealth charges of possessing child abuse material and the dissemination of child abuse material.
Albury Local Court has been told how the other man sent Sheil two images and a short video of a 14-year-old girl taking a shower.
She was this other man's stepdaughter.
The pair discussed "how to make the image quality better" after the material was sent to Sheil on May 23, 2023.
The following day, the man sent a further eight images of his stepdaughter in the shower.
"The accused requested (the man) produce further child abuse material," it was outlined in a Director of Public Prosecutions set of agreed facts.
Sheil then sent messages such as "how's the home cams going?' and "you have more than one, too, don't forget that, multiple angles".
On June 25, the man sent Sheil a short video of his stepdaughter again taking a shower.
Sheil replied: "Yeah, not too bad at all!!!!"
Police went to Sheil's home on July 9. He agreed to unlock his mobile phone, then showed police the thread of messages with the other man.
After his arrest, police inspected his phone and found 14 videos of child abuse material depicting children "under the age of 10 engaged in sexual intercourse".
During an interview, Sheil made admissions to both possessing and disseminating child abuse material.
"He stated he had been collecting and viewing the material for the last four years," the court was told.
"He made full admissions to asking (the other man to) take photographs of his stepdaughter."
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft's request for a sentence assessment report was resisted by Ms McLaughlin.
But she ordered the report after Ms Medcraft outlined how her client was affected by an acquired brain injury at the time of his offending.
Ms Medcraft said that meant the court would probably be assisted by such a report.
She said a psychological report was also being sought.
Sheil will be sentenced on the afternoon of March 26.
