Police investigate fatal crash in Indigo Valley

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Indigo Valley yesterday.
It's believed a motorcyclist lost control while navigating a bend on Beechworth-Wodonga Road about 8.26pm on February 16.
CPR was performed at the scene, but the yet-to-be-identified solo rider died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle prior to the collision, with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.