Motorist dies in single-vehicle crash, police continue investigations

A man has died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Collendina between Mulwala and Corowa.
About 11.15am on Saturday, February 17, emergency services were called to Spring Drive about 15 kilometres west of Corowa, following reports of an incident.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and located a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The male driver - and sole occupant - died at the scene.
Spring Drive was closed between Freyers Road and Drain Lane as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police said a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
