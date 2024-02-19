The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Our mental health 'just as important as the economy or national security'

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated February 20 2024 - 9:05am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading lights ... previous Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice guest Professor Ian Hickie, from Sydney University's Brain and Mind Centre, with Albury mental health advocates Annette and Stuart Baker during the meeting with Governor-General David Hurley and his wife LInda at Admiralty House. Picture supplied
Leading lights ... previous Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice guest Professor Ian Hickie, from Sydney University's Brain and Mind Centre, with Albury mental health advocates Annette and Stuart Baker during the meeting with Governor-General David Hurley and his wife LInda at Admiralty House. Picture supplied

There's a woman who worked at one of the big banks 20 years ago who survived 19 armed robberies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.