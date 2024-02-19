HOLBROOK: Gains, losses, Q&A with Josh Jones and prospects this season

WE SAY: After emerging as a genuine league heavyweight under coach Matt Sharp, local talents Andrew Mackinlay and Josh Jones take the reins as co-coaches with Sharp remaining as a player. The two locals lads have enjoyed a promising start to their coaching careers after keeping departures to a minimum and adding significant depth to the list. While the loss of Jolliffe and Oates robs the Brookers of some class and flexibility, last year's grand finalists look set to boast a superior list to the previous season. Dederang recruit Josh Kable is one of the best key defenders in the TDFL and was a Team of Year member last season and is Darcy Moore-like with his ability to read the play and take intercept marks. Bombers teammate Cody Hewat is also a TDFL Team of the Year member and will add another dimension to the Brookers' attack which already boasts plenty of firepower with star spearhead Luke Gestier, alongside Andrew Mackinlay, Logan Hamilton and Ben and Fletcher Parker. Ben Parker enjoyed a breakout season in attack last season and booted five goals in the preliminary final and is one player opposition defences will need to get their match-up right or could pay a hefty price. The return of Azzi medallist Will Holmes and Corey McCarthy is also a huge bonus with the pair in the club's top half-a-dozen players. After playing off in the past two grand finals and winning the flag two years ago the Brookers premiership window is still wide open and will take a power of stopping as they strive to win their third flag in the Hume league.