Beautiful lifestyle home in top spot

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 7
This House of the Week offers a tranquil country lifestyle in a fantastic location, with the home thoughtfully constructed to provide easy and enjoyable living.
With views to impress, the open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas all overlook the picturesque gardens and Table Top Mountains.
Selling agent Nicholas Clark said the new owners can enjoy the luxury and seclusion of a semi-rural lifestyle on a generous six acres.
"Simply move in and enjoy," Nicholas said.
"With six acres in a quiet, sought after locale, this home offers a perfect blend of lifestyle and convenience."
Having been on the market for just over a week, Nicholas said the home's entertaining capacity, featuring a large outdoor deck overlooking the pool, is sure to be a hit with those coming in to inspect their potential new dream home.
The functional and newly-renovated kitchen is well equipped and features modern appliances, stone bench tops, lots of storage space, and an entertainer's island bench.
Continuing the great entertaining capacity, the dining area opens up into an undercover alfresco space with built in bar and BBQ area, all overlooking the resort-style, sparkling salt chlorinated pool.
Accommodation consists of a master complete with ensuite and elaborate walk-in-robe.
Adjacent to the master is a separate formal lounge area, the perfect place to sit in solitude, which could be the ultimate parent oasis. Ambiance is created in the main lounge room with a log fireplace.
The three remaining bedrooms contain built-in robes and easily accommodate queen-sized beds, comfortably serviced by a beautiful and updated bathroom.
Car storage includes a double carport, and completing the property is two large sheds that can accommodate machinery, storage, or hobbies.
The land has secure paddocks, with a shelter suitable for horses and agistment, a secure dog run, and a beautifully established garden and dam with jetty.
Conveniently located in a paramount position in the heart of Table Top, Nicholas said this home will be appreciated by those looking for a complete family home, especially located just moments from local school bus stops, Lake Hume, and a short scenic drive into Albury's CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.