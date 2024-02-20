The woman behind making Mardi Gras a world event will take reins at HotHouse

The woman credited with the transformation of Mardi Gras on the world stage will take the helm at HotHouse Theatre.
Terese Casu has been announced as the company's new chief executive, effective from March.
In a kind of homecoming, the former Corowa High School student Ms Casu trained with the Murray River Performing Group and was a Flying Fruit Fly Circus performer in the early 1980s.
Ms Casu's past roles included chief executive of Mardi Gras and executive director of Performance Space.
She had leadership positions at prominent Australian arts and cultural organisations such as the Australia Council, National Art School, La Boite Theatre Company, Bundanon Trust, Australian Theatre for Young People, Belvoir Street Theatre, Circa Ensemble and Sydney Film Festival.
HotHouse board chairman Shaun Field welcomed Ms Casu's appointment.
"This is undoubtedly a key role and investment in leadership and growth opportunities for HotHouse and we're incredibly fortunate to have Terese join the company, bringing with her experience from some of the nation's pre-eminent arts, festivals and cultural organisations," he said.
"Terese is credited for the transformation of Mardi Gras into one of the world's leading arts and cultural programs.
"She has exceptional experience, the skills and networks that can help HotHouse re-imagine our future in new, sustainable and entrepreneurial ways which are engaging and exciting, and respectful of our past."
Ms Casu will start her role on March 18 ahead of the opening night of HotHouse's first season program The Plan (And Other Plans) on March 19.
She looked forward to working closely with artistic director Karla Conway and the HotHouse team.
"I am thrilled to take on the CEO role at HotHouse Theatre," she said.
"This organisation has been instrumental in shaping my journey in the arts, and I am deeply committed to continuing its legacy of excellence and innovation.
"Albury-Wodonga is in one of the fastest growing regional areas of Australia, and HotHouse Theatre plays an important role in providing unforgettable theatre experiences for our audiences, developing bold new Australian stories and investing in our local artists and civic life.
"I look forward to working alongside the talented team at HotHouse and the board to further enrich the cultural tapestry of this beautiful region."
Ms Casu's appointment coincides with the recent announcement of Blair French to the role of chief executive at MAMA in Albury.
Albury mayor Kylie King welcomed the developments.
"The interest from respected candidates and the appointment of credible and highly respected arts and culture leaders like Terese and Blair who have chosen Albury-Wodonga to continue their careers speaks volumes to the positioning of our arts and cultural landscape, which is exciting for our region," she said.
