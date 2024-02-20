The Border Mail
'It's personal': Davey reveals surgery has ongoing effect on speech

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 20 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:17pm
Riverina-based Senator Perin Davey. Picture by Mark Jesser
Riverina-based Senator Perin Davey. Picture by Mark Jesser

Nationals deputy leader Perin Davey says she underwent surgery on her throat in 2019 for a medical condition which has impacted her speech, as she issued a plea to be "judged on the content of what I do, and not on how I enunciate".

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

