The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police release video footage after Holden wagon stolen from Springhurst

BT
By Blair Thomson
February 21 2024 - 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A still image from the video footage. Picture supplied
A still image from the video footage. Picture supplied

Wangaratta police are investigating the theft of a red Holden Commodore station wagon from Springhurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.