Police release video footage after Holden wagon stolen from Springhurst

Wangaratta police are investigating the theft of a red Holden Commodore station wagon from Springhurst.
The car, which had black roof racks, was taken on Anzac Road on February 8.
Video footage released by police on Wednesday, February 21, appears to show two men arrive in a street in a Toyota Celica.
The Toyota was parked on the road and both got out and appeared to look at properties.
One man appeared to have a dark bag over his chest.
The man appeared to have a beard, and was wearing a hoodie.
Police are seeking information on (03) 57223 0888 or 1800 333 000.
