BILLABONG CROWS: Gains, losses, Q&A with John Simpson and prospects this season

WE SAY: The Billabong Crows were a lot more competitive last season, snaring five wins but arguably their best performance was forcing a draw with eventual grand finalists Holbrook. The merged identity has added further depth to the list with coach John Simpson set to have a stronger list at his disposal this season. After having eight recruits from Canberra last season the Crows have added siblings Mackinley and Tiernan Miller and will have four Miller brothers in the navy blue, red and yellow. Tom Dore returns to his junior club after playing in a flag for Wollongong where he was skipper and will help fill the hole left by George Sandral crossing to rival club CDHBU. Tim Austin has been able to get himself in terrific shape over the pre-season and will be like a new recruit for the Crows and provide some flexibility to their big man stocks. While it's hard to see the Crows playing finals, eight wins is a realistic goal at Ark Park which would see them start climbing the ladder again and give their loyal supporters something to cheer about.