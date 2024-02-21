Ron drops a bomb on the eve of season and joins reigning premier

Brock-Burrum midfielder Ron Boulton has made the tough decision to leave his home club and join Chiltern.
In a bombshell move, Boulton informed Saints officials that he had been forced to switch clubs after the recent arrival of twin girls before Christmas.
Now a father of four, Boulton who resides in Killara cited the travel factor and his young family as the two major reasons behind his decision to join the reigning premier.
"It's a decision that I've agonised over and it's been a long process," Boulton said.
"But literally the only reason that I'm leaving the Saints is because of family and work.
"I've got four kids including new born twins, so to make it that little bit easier I thought I would do a bit less travel and join Chiltern.
"It's as simple as that.
"I still love Brock-Burrum and love everything about the club and will cherish the memories that I have."
Boulton, 31, is a favourite son at the Saints and has played more than 200-matches after making his debut in 2009 while still eligible to play thirds.
A triple premiership player with the merged identity, Boulton missed out on a fourth flag in 2015 after moving to Queensland and playing for Port Douglas for a season.
The Boulton surname is synonymous with the merged identity.
One of eight kids, Ron grew up on a farm at Burrumbuttock with his father, Ron snr, a former president and reserves coach of Burrumbuttock.
Ron's brothers Tony, Chris, Joe and Ben have all played with the Saints.
Playing alongside Chris and Joe in Brock-Burrum's drought breaking flag in 2013 under coach Darryn McKimmie is one of Ron's most cherished memories.
"I've got three girls and a boy and hopefully my son can play at the Saints at some stage" he said.
The Swans have also signed versatile tall Jeremy Luff before Christmas who is a former teammate of Boulton's at the Saints.
"With Luffy playing there, it made my decision that little bit easier," Boulton said.
"A few of the Chiltern boys have been trying to get me there for the past couple of years and I did have a training run there last pre-season.
"I've only trained once this pre-season because I have been preoccupied with the twins but I'm ready to knuckle down now and get myself fit again.
"I am excited to think that I'm joining a club that is striving for a bit of history and shooting for a hat-trick of flags.
"I guess having the chance for more success always motivates you to train harder.
"Especially coming from Brock-Burrum who have been such a successful club for such a long time.
"We haven't played in a grand final at Brock-Burrum since 2019 but I've enjoyed helping develop the kids at the club for the past few seasons and we've still been able to play finals.
"Chiltern has also got some talented kids coming through the junior ranks and hopefully I can help fast-track their development as well."
Premiership coach Brad Hibberson was thrilled to finally be able to sign Boulton after chasing his signature for the past two seasons.
"We have been chatting to Ronnie for a while but haven't been able to get him over the line until now," Hibberson said.
"He's been a loyal servant of the Saints and to play more than 200-matches with his home club over such a dominant period for the club.
"Ronnie is well respected at the Saints and the local football scene.
"His work commitments and the arrival of his twins has probably led him to try to cut down on a bit of travel and it's a bit of an unexpected bonus to get Ronnie at this stage of the off-season.
"We are rapt to get a player of his calibre and experience who is a triple premiership player that will add another dimension to our midfield rotations and also provide another avenue to goal when resting forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.