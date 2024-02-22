The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'WOODEN' IT BE NICE? Azzi medallist sets sights on a finals berth

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 22 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abe Wooden enjoyed a standout season last year to win the Azzi medal. Picture by James Wiltshire
Abe Wooden enjoyed a standout season last year to win the Azzi medal. Picture by James Wiltshire

Reigning Azzi medallist Abe Wooden says the Demons have set their sights on playing finals this season under coach Tom Keogh.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.