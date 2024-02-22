LOOK WHO'S BACK: The 'Breen Machine' returns to the Bughouse

Tallangatta has lured premiership forward James Breen out of retirement and back to the 'Bughouse.'
Breen's return is a massive boost to Tallangatta returning as a finals force, with the prolific goalkicker a key figure in the Hoppers most recent flag success in 2015.
In a further bonus, newly appointed coach Gareth Lawson has also enticed several other former players back to the club.
Lachie Paton returns after moving to the Gold Coast last year.
Adam Ferguson (Temora), Harry Farrelli (season off), Rhett Thomson (overseas) and Paddy O'Brien have also returned to the club.
Alexander Tremonti joins the Hoppers from North Albury thirds and also represented the O&M at junior level last season.
Rising golf star Sam Bakes has also crossed from Bunton Park after playing thirds last year and boasts previous senior experience with Billabong Crows.
Lawson said he was excited by the prospect of Breen lurking in the Hoppers attack this season alongside Kaine Parsons.
Parsons alongside Hawks star Connor Newnham are expected to be the two premier forwards in the competition after Mitta United star Ethan Redcliffe recently returned to Wodonga.
Breen last played for Tallangatta in 2019.
"It's exciting to see Breeny back at the club and he obviously has been a proven performer at this standard in the past," Lawson said.
"He has had a few years off, so we are letting him ease back into it and not placing too much pressure and expectation on him.
"We will just see how he goes and give him plenty of time to get back into the swing of things.
"I'm not going to say we expect him to kick 50 plus goals and be a match-winner.
"But despite not playing for a while he is still in pretty good shape and is fit enough, you wouldn't know he hasn't played lately.
"He probably needs to get a few more miles into the legs but playing as a full-forward you don't have to be the fittest player in the side.
"But if Breeny can get back fit and firing, we will have two of the biggest named forwards in the competition with Kaine up there as well."
Parsons missed almost half the season last year after heading overseas but still managed to boot 42 goals from 10-matches.
Lawson said the arrival of Breen would benefit Parsons with the opposition teams often choosing to double team the Hoppers' match-winner.
"Breeny playing will take a lot of pressure off Kaine because two defenders go to him more often than not," he said.
"So we are hoping that will free up Kaine so he can play some really good footy.
"It helps you go from a side that was middle of the road, to a side that has got two of the best forwards in the competition which makes us a lot more dangerous."
