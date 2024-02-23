Model plane batteries spark fire inside Lavington home, burn workshop

Fire crews have contained a blaze involving lithium-ion batteries at a Lavington home as they warn of their dangers.
Batteries used for a model aeroplane malfunctioned while being charged inside a Mountain View Drive home about 10.30pm on Thursday.
The blaze burnt a workshop during the February 22 incident, but firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to the house.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said crews were increasingly responding to incidents involving the batteries, which have to be dumped in water, and can even continue burning while submerged.
"It's becoming very common now," Inspector Finlay said of lithium-ion fires.
"Our safety message to anyone with lithium-ion batteries, whether it's for a scooter, a computer or remote controlled planes, is that they don't be left unattended.
"They also shouldn't be left charging overnight and should be in a well ventilated area when being charged.
"During this incident we removed the batteries from the area and put them in a bin full of water.
"We will let them sit there for a few days as lithium-ion batteries can reignite again, even when they seem to be extinguished.
"You can throw them in water and they keep burning.
"They can be very hard for firefighters to put out."
Inspector Finlay said a workshop at the Lavington property had been destroyed.
Firefighters removed smoke from the house and remained on scene until about 1am.
Inspector Finlay said unqualified people modifying solar batteries could also cause fires.
"That's very dangerous," he said.
A fact sheet from Fire and Rescue NSW notes lithium-ion batteries contain a "massive" amount of energy in a small space.
"When lithium-ion batteries fail, that energy is rapidly released which can create explosions, highly toxic fumes and secondary ignitions even after the flames have been extinguished," it noted.
"Lithium-ion batteries are the faster growing fire risk in NSW."
People are urged to charge batteries on hard surfaces, tools and e-scooters and bikes should be charged away from living areas, and devices should be unplugged once charged.
The batteries can't be disposed of in garbage or recycling bins due to the fire danger, and batteries that are swelling or leaking shouldn't be used or charged.
