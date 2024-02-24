The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Armed robbery at Birallee bottle shop nets two crooks a small haul of grog each

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated February 24 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A machete has been pulled out during a robbery at a Wodonga hotel in which two men stole two slabs of alcohol. File Picture.
A machete has been pulled out during a robbery at a Wodonga hotel in which two men stole two slabs of alcohol. File Picture.

A machete has been pulled out during a robbery at a Wodonga hotel in which two men stole two slabs of alcohol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.