Armed robbery at Birallee bottle shop nets two crooks a small haul of grog each

A machete has been pulled out during a robbery at a Wodonga hotel in which two men stole two slabs of alcohol.
Police described the incident at the Birallee Tavern Bottlemart on Friday night, February 23, as "an opportunistic sort of theft".
The robbery took place about 9.10pm, with police responding quickly to a triple zero call.
But the offenders were already gone when they arrived.
Wodonga Acting Detective Sergeant Justin Foots said hotel staff challenged a lone offender as he was trying to flee.
Sergeant Foots said that was when the second, bearded man appeared, armed with the machete.
"After grabbing a second slab, they both left the scene," he said.
They are believed to have taken off in a dark Holden Commodore sedan.
Police are reviewing CCTV security footage as part of their ongoing investigations.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
