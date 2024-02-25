Record sale as Thurgoona home fetches more than $1.5 million at auction

A Thurgoona home described as "the epitome of refined family living" fetched a record breaking price at auction on Saturday, February 24.
Auctioneer Jack Stean, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, was unable to disclose the exact figure but said the residence on Finlay Road eclipsed the record sale price for the Thurgoona Park estate of $1.53 million.
"The house is absolutely beautiful," he said.
"There's not many boxes that aren't ticked for a family.
"It is quite private and elevated, and it has got everything you could want: a pool, tennis court, a big shed and a pool and spa."
The five-bedroom home built on a 6586 square metre block features a flowing floor plan with two living zones and natural light throughout.
Outside, the property transforms into a haven with a central courtyard garden, Tuscan Villa-inspired front verandah, a full-sized tennis court with an elevated viewing platform and an enclosed pool and spa area with an Asian-inspired gazebo.
"It is ideal for families, and it was mainly families at the auction," Mr Stean said.
"But there was also a few retired farmers that were coming from very big, large land properties as well."
However, a three-bedroom West Albury home with "stunning views" was passed in at auction.
Located on Gould Avenue, the house features two bathrooms, an inground pool and an undercover alfresco with panoramic views of Albury-Wodonga.
"It's a single storey house with amazing views, which is really hard to find," Mr Stean said.
"We had every demographic looking at it, whether it be young couples, families, or teenage families. It suited a lot of buyers and there was a big turnout at the auction.
"Although it didn't sell, I'm dealing with some interested parties post auction and I'm pretty confident we'll sell it in the next seven to 10 days."
Mr Stean said the big crowds at Saturday's auctions were signs the market was picking up again after a lull in December and January.
"The last two weeks have been really strong for us. I can't believe some of the inquiries we are getting," he said.
"I think it's because they've announced that inflation is under control, interest rates are probably staying steady, and there may be even a few drops at the end of the year.
"The astute buyer is probably saying, 'now's my time to get in before it potentially starts going up again'."
A five-bedroom home on Bimbadeen Avenue in East Albury is under offer through Stean Nichollas, while another five-bedroom home on McLeod Court in West Albury went under the hammer on Saturday.
