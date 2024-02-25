The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Record sale as Thurgoona home fetches more than $1.5 million at auction

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated February 25 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins calls for offers on a five-bedroom home on McLeod Court in West Albury on Saturday, February 24. Picture by James Wiltshire
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins calls for offers on a five-bedroom home on McLeod Court in West Albury on Saturday, February 24. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Thurgoona home described as "the epitome of refined family living" fetched a record breaking price at auction on Saturday, February 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.