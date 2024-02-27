The Border Mail
'Poo sandwich': Keyboard warriors told to back off as planning woes spark heat

Anthony Bunn
February 27 2024 - 6:00pm
Federation councillor David Fahey says critics of the council's planning system need to be aware that bureaucracy is imparted on the municipality by the state government.
Federation councillors have hit back at community criticism of the municipality's planning department, with one saying "keyboard warriors" should direct their barbs to the NSW government "because we just get this poo sandwich dumped in our lap".

