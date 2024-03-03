Swapping the driver's seat with a bike seat: RFT team set to pedal for a worthy cause

The Ron Finemore Transport team includes (seated from left) Beth Bowdler, Luke Vesey, Deval Pathak and (standing from left) Murray Porter, Anthony Moore, Christopher Wood. Picture supplied

One exercise bike, 10 people, 24 hours and a goal of 400 kilometres.

That's what the Ron Finemore Transport (RFT) team aims to do as part of this year's Sunshine Ride to raise awareness and money for cancer research through the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.

For each kilometre clocked up by the riders, RFT will donate $5 to the cause with a silent auction of the exercise bike also set to boost fundraising efforts on the day.

RFT Chief Financial Officer Luke Vesey noticed the event advertisement at his gym and thought it would be a great opportunity to not only raise money for a worthy cause but also bring the broader RFT team together.

"I don't think you could speak to anyone who hasn't been impacted in some shape or form by cancer and I know we have some cancer survivors among our workforce," he said.

"If we can help even just one family through their battle it's worth doing."

After putting the call out for team members to ride during the 24-hour event, Luke was pleased to have 10 enthusiastic employees put up their hand and plenty of positive acknowledgement from others.

The team is made up of RFT employees with a mix of fitness levels from social riders to more fitness-oriented people.

"We're not all athletes, it's a cross section of our workforce and a chance for us to be part of something bigger," Luke said.

"It will be a good challenge especially to see who will volunteer for the graveyard shift from 10pm to 4am. It will be a journey for us to endure together."

The Sunshine Ride is a 24-hour stationary bike ride held on March 15 and 16 but the RFT team will complete the challenge at the workplace on March 14 and 15 to enable the entire workforce to be involved as part of fundraising effort and awareness piece.

During the ride there will be music pumping, caffeine and sugar along with a silent auction to raise money for the cause, coupled with a barbecue for the Wodonga-based workforce.

The bike the team will be using has been purchased brand new and will be auctioned off after the event.

"Events like this in the workplace creates a bond and comradery that might not otherwise have been in the workplace," Luke said.

RFT runs more than 300 heavy vehicle combinations with the latest technology and safety devices, and employs almost 1000 people across the eastern seaboard.

The people RFT employees come from a huge cross section of the community, and from a variety of backgrounds and cultures, and is always looking for more team members to join its story of safety and growth.

"We're not just a company of truck drivers, we're a company of people and our people are our biggest asset.

"We want to create bonds in our workforce and give back to the community at the same time."

RFT is proud to support the Sunshine Ride for the first time this year amongst other community support initiatives including bespoke sponsorships of various sporting organisations and charities in the Albury Wodonga region.

This is not to mention the company's strong advocacy for road safety and the broader awareness of heavy vehicles on our roads.

"We do it because we want to give back to the community and be part of the social fabric of the regions we reside in."

Support the ride

Where: Ron Finemore Transport, Wodonga Depot



When: From 6pm on Thursday March 14 until 6pm Friday March 15