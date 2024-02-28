The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Emergency services on scene after truck hits tree north of Albury

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 28 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are tending to a person injured in a truck crash south of Wagga. File picture
Emergency services are tending to a person injured in a truck crash south of Wagga. File picture

A truck driver is being treated by paramedics after they were injured in a crash north of Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.