Emergency services on scene after truck hits tree north of Albury

A truck driver is being treated by paramedics after they were injured in a crash north of Albury.
Emergency services were called to Holbrook-Wagga Road at Cookardinia, about 70 kilometres from Albury, at 2.10pm on Wednesday, February 28.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics responded to the incident, alongside Fire and Rescue NSW crews, police and State Emergency Service volunteers.
The spokesperson said one person, who managed to get themselves out of the truck - has sustained injuries, with reports of pain to the head and neck.
Emergency services found a truck had gone off the road and hit a tree, the spokesperson said.
Further details about the extent of the person's injuries were not yet known, but they are expected to be taken to hospital for further assessment.
