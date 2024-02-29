'It's huge for us at Rovers:' Vixen bound for the Ovens and Murray League

A Suncorp Super Netballer is bound for the Ovens and Murray League this season in what is a major coup for Wangaratta Rovers.
Former Melbourne Vixen Kim Borger will line-up in the Hawks' goal circle thanks to some persuading from long-time friend and A-grade assistant coach, Stacey Lamb.
"It's huge for us at Rovers," Lamb said.
"Kim brings so much strength and talent as well as netball knowledge to the club.
"It's great for netball in the area and I'm excited about what Kim can do for our club and the O and M League.
"She's a great person, a great player and very generous with her time and knowledge."
The 180 centimetre goaler debuted with the Vixens in 2016 and received another opportunity in 2018 before continuing her career in the UK with Team Bath in the Netball Super League, where she captained the side to two grand final appearances.
After returning to Australia at the end of 2022, Borger was affiliated with Victorian Netball League club City West Falcons before she received the call-up from the Vixens halfway through last season to replace injured goal shooter, Rahni Samason.
Borger will be travelling from Melbourne where she is playing and coaching with VNL club Western Warriors, and also has playing commitments with Goulburn Valley League club Shepparton Bears this season.
The star recruit will line-up in an upcoming practice match with Rovers before taking to the court against rivals Wangaratta Magpies for the league's opening round. It is unclear at this stage how many games Borger will play for the Hawks.
"Kim is tall, fast and so smart and I am so excited to see her playing with the Kreltszheim sisters," Lamb said.
"Sami and Bec are so creative, and putting Kim in the ring with them will be a spectacle."
Borger's arrival is said to have been a long time coming.
"Every year Mina (Stacey Lamb) asks what I'm doing and where I'm playing netball and this year I could give her the answer she has been wanting," Borger said.
The club is excited to have the opportunity to have a player of Borger's calibre, who originally hails from NSW town Frederickton.
"We have had players like Mikayla Vaughn play juniors at Rovers and go on to play in the Suncorp Super League and I am always hopeful and ambitious that she will return one day," Lamb said.
Round one of the Ovens and Murray League season will get under way from Friday, March 29.
