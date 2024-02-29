The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
'It's huge for us at Rovers:' Vixen bound for the Ovens and Murray League

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
February 29 2024 - 3:27pm
Former Melbourne Vixen Kim Borger will line-up for Wangaratta Rovers this season after playing in the Super Netball competition in 2023. Picture: Netball Victoria/Grant Treeby
Former Melbourne Vixen Kim Borger will line-up for Wangaratta Rovers this season after playing in the Super Netball competition in 2023. Picture: Netball Victoria/Grant Treeby

A Suncorp Super Netballer is bound for the Ovens and Murray League this season in what is a major coup for Wangaratta Rovers.

