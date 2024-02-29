Fashion magazine showcases Mount Buffalo Chalet in exclusive spread

But in a glamorous twist, international fashion bible Vogue was granted permission for the European edition of Vogue Polska to use the site for an exclusive fashion spread to feature in its March edition.
Victoria's High Country manager Elizabeth Costello said the closed-access photo shoot, which took place in early December, 2023, was an honour to host.
"It was great for Victoria's high country to be chosen," she said.
"I'm sure it was chosen out of a long list of destinations.
The photos covered many historic corners and views of Mount Buffalo and have been featured over a 12-page editorial.
"It's great for the region and will hopefully drive tourism," she said.
Parks Victoria executive director for visitor experience, Lisa Patroni said Mount Buffalo was a special place, which held significant importance to the region and wider community.
"We regularly receive applications for photo shoots at Mount Buffalo Chalet, including access to the interior," she said. "It's handled through our permitting and events process.
"Applications pay a fee as outlined in our fees and charges schedule."
Ms Patroni said while the chalet was closed, they still offer guided tours and were continuing to work on a range of improvements, including a potential cafe.
"We're always looking for ways to protect its heritage and make it more accessible for everyone to visit," she said.
Ms Costello said the whole production team, including Polish heritage model Olivia Jonasz, photographer James Giles and stylist and fashion editor Ashlee Barrett-Bourmier, was in awe of the natural beauty the mountain had to offer.
"None of them had been to Victoria's high country before, and they were all completely blown away by the landscape," she said.
"Vogue certainly comes out of left field.
"People are looking for something different, and certainly it's a region that has something for everybody - whether you want to explore nature, sit down and chill, whether you want to have a great food and wine or food and drinks experience.
"The high country has it all."
Ms Costello said she could tell why Vogue wanted to come to the area as "it's the most beautiful, unspoiled spot".
