Fed-up council opts for backyard blitz on 'overgrown snake haven'

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 29 2024 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
The overgrown front yard of the Corowa property with notices from Federation Council on the fence line ordering it be cleaned up.
A land owner will receive a bill for thousands of dollars after failing to comply with an order to clean up the overgrown yard of his Corowa home.

