Fed-up council opts for backyard blitz on 'overgrown snake haven'

A land owner will receive a bill for thousands of dollars after failing to comply with an order to clean up the overgrown yard of his Corowa home.
In a first, Federation Council has voted to initiate a fix to an eyesore on a block and then for the works to be invoiced and levied against the property, which in this case is at 127 to 129 Wanstead Street in the west of Corowa.
The move follows more than 15 years of wrangling over the poor state of the site, with various notices and orders issued over that time.
Since 2023, the council has been unable to contact the owner Mark Jones with a notice placed on the front fence of the property on February 9, 2024.
It ordered Mr Jones to "cut/slash/grade vegetation or remove items from the premises to maintain it in a safe and healthy condition" and reduce the height of ground cover in areas to 100 millimetres or less.
Reasons stated for the directive were "to reduce fire risk and prevent harbourage and breeding of vermin".
That work was required to be done by February 23 and did not occur, prompting the council vote at its meeting on February 27.
Mayor Pat Bourke, speaking to The Border Mail after the meeting, said the council was responding to community concerns.
"It's overgrown, a snake haven and there have been a lot of complaints from neighbours, that's basically the reason for taking that action," Cr Bourke said.
The council plans to engage a contractor to remove the long vegetation and their bill will be added to the costs of solicitors engaged to deal with the matter and internal staff time and presented to Mr Jones.
Reflecting the long term difficulties related to the site, a NSW government gazette in 2019 stated Federation Council was planning to sell the land because of overdue rates of more than $30,000.
At that time, Mr Jones was stated to be $15,238 in arrears over more than five years, with the interest across that timeframe amounting to $3030.
In addition to the general rates, Mr Jones had $8343 outstanding in relation to other rates and charges that had been unpaid, with a $5295 interest bill on that amount.
