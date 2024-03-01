'Publishing the truth': Assange documentary to premiere on the Border

A documentary detailing the plight of Julian Assange will air on the Border, as the WikiLeaks founder makes a last-ditch attempt to avoid extradition to the United States.
The Trust Fall: Julian Assange, a film showcasing the revelations exposed by WikiLeaks, Assange's detention and his fight for freedom, will make its debut at Albury's Regent Cinema on Wednesday, March 6, and Saturday, March 9.
Charisse Venables, a Border activist who requested the film to be aired, said she hoped the film would hit a nerve with the audience, spurring them to campaign to bring Assange home to Australia.
"It's a story that is relevant to absolutely every one of us," she said.
"If he's extradited to the United States, it sets a precedent that determines the fate of journalism, democracy, and having access to the truth not only in our country, but worldwide.
"I want to see people standing up against what's happening to Julian."
WikiLeaks is a whistleblowing platform launched by Assange in 2006.
It released more than 90,000 classified US military documents on the war in Afghanistan, and about 400,000 secret US files on the Iraq war.
They were the largest security breaches of their kind in US military history.
WikiLeaks followed these with the release of 250,000 secret diplomatic cables from US embassies around the world.
The platform further stirred controversy during the 2016 US presidential election campaign by publishing emails revealing collusion between the Democratic National Committee and Hilary Clinton's campaign manager.
The leaks angered and embarrassed US officials, who said they put lives at risk.
After being pursued by Swedish, British and US governments since 2010, and spending seven years locked inside an Ecuadorian embassy, Assange launched his last attempt to thwart his extradition to the US in February.
Should Assange be extradited, supporters like Ms Venables say he could be held in a high security jail and if convicted face a 175-year prison sentence.
"His only crime, if you want to call it such, was publishing the truth," Ms Venables said.
"If a journalist can be thrown in a prison at the whim of any government that doesn't like what they published, and then taken to that country and charged under its laws, nobody is safe.
"I think a lot of people don't realise how relevant it is to their own democratic rights."
Independent MP Andrew Wilkie called the passage of the motion, 86 votes in favour and 42 against, "an unprecedented show of political support for Mr Assange by the Australian parliament".
"If the Australian public gets behind him, which we're beginning to see, then we may have a chance of bringing Julian home," Ms Venables said.
"People need to stand up against what is happening."
The film, The Trust Fall: Julian Assange, will air at Albury's Regent Cinema on Wednesday, March 6, at 6.30pm and on Saturday, March 9, at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.