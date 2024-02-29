'Help, help': Neighbour's quick action saves man and dog from blaze

A man and his dog have had a lucky escape after a shed caught fire in the backyard of a house on Hume Street.
Melissa Fabris heard her neighbour screaming "help, help" from his shed just before 4pm on Thursday, February 29.
"I ran out and yelled, 'James, are you all right'?" she said.
"I didn't see him, I just heard him; there was smoke and big flames coming from the shed.
"I quickly got on the phone and called for help."
Fire and Rescue Victoria (FRV) were alerted to a possible house fire on the corner of Hume Street and Woodland Street, Wodonga, at 3.59pm.
Crews arrived six minutes later and the alert was changed to a shed fire near a house and a car upon arrival.
At this time, the man "in his 40s" and his dog had evacuated the building.
An FRV spokesperson said the fire spread slightly to the house before it was extinguished at about 4.20pm.
Crews found asbestos on the property and procedures are now in place to remove it.
Wodonga police said the fire wasn't being treated as suspicious at this stage.
