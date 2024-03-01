The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Customer ranted and raved, then grabbed female manager and pulled her forward

By Albury Court
March 2 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customer ranted and raved, then grabbed female manager and pulled her forward
Customer ranted and raved, then grabbed female manager and pulled her forward

A man's angry outburst in the Albury NSW Services outlet that terrified customers and staff resulted in him being ordered outside by the female manager he assaulted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.