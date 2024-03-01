Customer ranted and raved, then grabbed female manager and pulled her forward

A man's angry outburst in the Albury NSW Services outlet that terrified customers and staff resulted in him being ordered outside by the female manager he assaulted.
Albury Local Court has heard the doors to the ground-floor centre on Smollett Street were then locked, such was the concern that David Fletcher would return.
It was not the first time Fletcher had behaved in such a way.
Police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that the manager, 53, "has had previous adverse interactions with the accused" after being warned to stop abusing staff.
Fletcher, 41, who lives at a motel on Young Street, Albury, pleaded guilty to common assault and offensive language, after the withdrawal of an affray charge.
Initially, Fletcher had pleaded not guilty, but then admitted to the crimes on the day the matter was meant to go to hearing on Friday, February 23.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham asked that the matter be put over to Monday, March 4, when Fletcher had similar matters to be finalised.
Police told the court that Fletcher entered Services NSW on November 10, 2023, about 2.10pm.
That was in relation to an "issue" with his birth certificate.
"At this time (Fletcher) was irate and began to swear at and abuse staff members by yelling the words 'f---' and 'f---ing'," police said.
"The victim approached the accused and informed him that he needs to contact Australia Post in relation to his birth certificate and that Services NSW had no further involvement in his case."
But Fletcher continued to swear at and abuse staff, aggressively using the same profane language towards them and the manager.
While talking to the manager, Fletcher placed his paperwork on the bench.
She grabbed his papers and gave them back to Fletcher, who took hold of her right arm and pulled her forwards.
The manager immediately pulled away her arm while taking a step backwards, then asked Fletcher to leave.
A customer stood next to her and said to Fletcher "mate, just calm down, there is no need for violence' .
He replied: "I haven't touched anyone, there is no violence."
Fletcher then told the manager "you are not worth going to jail for".
Police said "multiple" staff members feared for their safety and that of the public "due to the violent actions, including physical violence and aggressive demeanour the accused was displaying".
Multiple duress alarms were activated, while three customers also phoned Triple-0.
"The accused did not leave the location and began pacing back and forth for a number of minutes."
But soon afterwards, he did leave though remained standing on the footpath directly outside.
That was when the doors were locked for "everyone's safety".
Police responding to the alarms arrived about 2.15pm and began speaking to Fletcher, who was "agitated (and) his emotions were heightened".
Fletcher was arrested and taken to Albury police station. While the custody manager was reading him his rights, Fletcher continued to yell and swear.
"I wasn't listening to any of that f---ing drivel," he said, before declining to be interviewed.
