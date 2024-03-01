'Address this imbalance': Gender pay gaps at Border's top companies revealed

Only three of the 15 largest Border companies are led by female chief executives, a new gender pay gap report shows.
For the first time, every non-government organisation with at least 100 staff is required by law to disclose the difference in men's and women's pay packets.
The vast majority of the 15 Border employers who reported to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency - 80 per cent - had a median pay gap favouring men.
The median is not the average.
It is the difference between the median, or midpoint, of what men are paid and the median of what women are paid within an organisation.
The largest divide across the Border is at Hume Bank, where the median pay for men is 27.4 per cent higher than that of women.
However, the bank has a 53-47 split of men and women in managerial roles.
"The statistics, both the country's and Hume Bank's, tells us we need continued focus to address this imbalance," Hume Bank chief executive Stephen Capello said.
"We are actively working and there is more to be done towards having a gender balance at all levels of the organisation.
"This includes supporting, promoting, and hiring more women into senior leadership roles and attracting more males into entry level roles."
Mr Capello attributes the gap to historical trends, noting that traditionally, customer service roles were filled by women.
"We have made positive progress over the last five years," he said. "Across the bank's senior roles including board and executives, there is a 50-50 split of males and females.
"Five years ago, we had no males in our branch customer service roles, whereas they now make up 24 per cent."
The next biggest total remuneration gap favouring men is at Ron Finemore Transport at 24.4 per cent.
Their competitor, Border Express, only has a gap of 1.6 per cent.
Ron Finemore Transport was contacted for comment, but said they would not be answering questions.
The next highest male-friendly pay gap is at Wodonga Quarries (21.6 per cent) followed by The Scots School Albury at 20.7 per cent.
The data, recorded last year, lists The Scots School as having a female chief executive, however this changed in 2024 when Mark Hemphill became principal.
"There are far more women in education than men these days, and many of our female staff members are on the same pay rate as the males - there's no difference," he said.
"(But) many of our staff members who are mothers are part time, and we encourage that.
"They're on the same rate, but then it's prorated for the number of days that they work, and it looks like there's a pay differential."
Three companies on the list have a pay gap favouring women.
Westmont Aged Care has a total median remuneration pay gap of 9 per cent on the side of women, Personnel Group has a gap of 2.2 per cent and Gateway Health has a gap of 1.9 per cent.
Tony Dunn, chief executive of Westmont Aged Care, said the company aims to be gender neutral and "reward staff on merit, experience and good performance".
"Aged care tends to be by nature an industry of equal opportunity for gender," he said.
"Our workforce historically is predominately female in many of the different roles and levels (although males can perform very successfully in all roles as well and male numbers are slowly increasing).
"Part of being a good employer is looking to remove any discrimination or unfairness from the systems. Gender pay gap is one such issue. I am glad we have such a good result."
Albury's SS&A Club and Bank WAW were not included on the gender pay gap list.
