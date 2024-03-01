'They're gaslighting us': Border MP hits out at health forum

A site for a Twin Cities hospital upgrade has been "determined", the NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Health told Wodonga Council's health summit on Friday March 1.
Michael Holland made his comment amid much debate about the adequacy of a planned Albury hospital upgrade and later told The Border Mail it was clear there was a "degree of polarisation" about the site.
NSW Upper House MP Amanda Cohn, who was on a panel with Dr Holland at the summit, told the audience her state's government was not being clear in addressing hospital needs identified in a 2021 Albury Wodonga Health clinical services plan.
"The worst part is...they're not upfront with the community about what they're doing, they don't explain," Dr Cohn, who wants an entirely new Twin Cities hospital, said.
"The department and the government actually gaslight the community by saying 'that's what you've sort of deserved all along'.
"This is why the 2021 master plan was never actually released to the public, because what's happened since then is that they keep trying to revise the numbers down.
"(They say) 'we'll go from a 15-year horizon to a 10-year horizon', 'we'll change the algorithm to try to pretend that you're getting what you always needed'.
"That's the bit to me that is completely unacceptable, the government really needs to be honest with this community, that we are not getting what we need, we are getting whatever they can fit within a funding envelope."
After hearing Dr Cohn call for the NSW and Victorian governments to acknowledge the "wrong decision" to upgrade the Albury hospital had been made and come together for further discussions, Dr Holland responded by saying the site was locked in.
"A decision has been made, there is $558 million for the infrastructure development, a site has been determined, I think we need to look at what more can be done for the community based on the need and the clinical services and what is achievable," Dr Holland said.
Asked by The Border Mail what he took from the summit, Dr Holland replied: "There's obviously a degree of polarisation about the site issue, but one thing that everyone agrees with is the services.
"What we have to look at here is a solution that provides an appropriate site with the services that are identified by the needs of the community.
"That's the message I'll be taking back to the minister (Ryan Park)."
Dr Holland said the hospital project was always going to be on a brownfields site but would achieve "increased beds and theatres", "all the things that are listed in the master plan".
Asked about Dr Cohn's suggestions of gaslighting and lack of honesty, Dr Holland said it was not unusual for details to be undisclosed.
"With any hospital there's a limited amount of information that is provided, some of that's commercial decisions," Dr Holland said.
"I don't think I've ever seen a hospital development that has complete exposure of the processes because it is a very complex situation.
"But I take her point that the community expects transparency and accountability."
As expected the Victorian government was not represented at the summit, to the disappointment of organiser Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren as well as Indi MP Helen Haines and Victorian Opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier, who attended.
The event concluded with general agreement on 10 points of request, although Murrumbidgee Council general manager John Scarce raised concerns about linking to master and clinical services plans in favour of a greenfields site.
"We don't want to stop, we've already waited far far too long," Mr Scarce said.
One of the points seeks to have the hospital issue raised with the national cabinet and another asks NSW and Victorian cross border commissioners to establish a regional cross governmental infrastructure and services co-ordinating committee.
The commissioners Kalina Koloff (NSW) and Brett Davis (Victoria) attended the summit.
