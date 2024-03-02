The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sitting pretty in pink: Two bidders joust for Albury property - $615k wins

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated March 2 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winning bidder signals auctioneer Jack Stean, from Stean Nicholls Real Estate, during Saturday morning's auction at 576 Thurgoona Street, Albury. Picture by Ted Howes
The winning bidder signals auctioneer Jack Stean, from Stean Nicholls Real Estate, during Saturday morning's auction at 576 Thurgoona Street, Albury. Picture by Ted Howes

Two bidders engaged in a fierce duel lasting close to 10 minutes on Saturday morning for a two-bedroom brick home close to Albury's CBD.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.