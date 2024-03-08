The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Luxury complete with stunning views of Lake Hume

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
March 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scenery offers new owners the chance to indulge in the mesmerising views of Lake Hume and the picturesque landscape, with the property sprawling over a large 6445 square-metre parcel of land. Pictures supplied.
The scenery offers new owners the chance to indulge in the mesmerising views of Lake Hume and the picturesque landscape, with the property sprawling over a large 6445 square-metre parcel of land. Pictures supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 12

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.