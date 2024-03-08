Luxury complete with stunning views of Lake Hume

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 12
This House of the Week is a stunning family residence which offers a perfect blend of luxury, functionality, and breathtaking views.
"Immerse yourself in the tranquility of Lake Hume and its scenic surroundings from the comfort of your own home," selling agent Philip Bell said.
Having been on the market for just two weeks, Philip said there had been lots of interest from the skiing community, not just because of the proximity to the lake but also because of the amazing shedding.
"The house is in immaculate condition, and while there is lots of existing space to house your toys, there is also the potential to add even more shedding or even a pool," he said. "Plus - those views are never going to be built out."
The scenery offers new owners the chance to indulge in the mesmerising views of Lake Hume and the picturesque landscape, with the property sprawling over a large 6445 square-metre parcel of land.
The current owners built the house 10 years ago, and since then have established a serene outdoor environment including landscaped lawns, a fully-established grape arbor over the outdoor kitchen, ideal for both relaxation and play.
The open plan kitchen and family/dining areas provide a seamless connection to the entertainer's balcony, creating a perfect space for relaxation and enjoyment.
The well-appointed gourmet kitchen boasts quality appliances, an island bench, and a spacious walk-in pantry.
Four large sized bedrooms offer comfort and privacy, and come with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans for added comfort.
The master suite, complete with an enclosed balcony, ensuite and walk-in robe, is a retreat within itself.
With a dedicated media, rumpus and/or hobby room upstairs and a second living room downstairs.
Step onto the entertainers' balcony or the stunning outdoor kitchen bungalow to enjoy alfresco dining with unobstructed, panoramic views of the beautiful waterscape.
The bungalow features a wraparound deck, pizza oven, hot and cold water, sink, bench tops and dining space perfect for hosting memorable gatherings.
A substantial shed of approximately 200sqm with a car and boat port is nestled on the property.
"It provides all the space you need to store and accommodate your cherished toys and trade equipment," Philip said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.