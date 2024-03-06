He's played in a grand final for Collingwood, now he'll play O and M

Wodonga Raiders have signed a Collingwood grand final midfielder on a part-time basis as a 'home' club player.
Tom Phillips played in the Pies' gut-wrenching five-point loss to West Coast in the exhilarating 2018 decider.
The wingman played 89 games during his five years at the Pies from 2016-2020 and then compiled 26 in two years at Hawthorn.
Phillips kicked 57 goals, averaging one every two games, with the left-footer's running capacity and football nous, highlighted by his ability to kick goals, among his features.
He played all 18 games for Essendon VFL last year, but switched to Carlton's state league program last month.
The 27-year-old will be available for Raiders during the Blues' VFL byes.
"Tom's got some business interests with (Raiders' recruit) Darrean Wyatt, they're good mates, and although he's aligned with Carlton VFL where he will predominantly play, when free of the club's commitments, he's really excited to come up and play in the Ovens and Murray," assistant coach Joel Price said.
"We know we'll only have him for a few games, but think he can have a big impact, he's still in the prime of his career and his leadership and experience will be invaluable to our young group."
The VFL has a general bye in early April, which coincides with the O and M's round two, so all clubs with VFL-listed players will be hoping to have those players available.
Along with Phillips, Raiders also have impressive best and fairest runner-up Ned Conway and Seb Quirk on VFL lists at North Melbourne and Frankston respectively.
