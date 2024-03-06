Everything taken care of to live life freely Advertising Feature

Arthur Webb has been receiving benefits from the Home Care Package through Community Interlink for about 18 months. Picture supplied.

Arthur Webb and his Home Care Package Case Manager Jennifer Rahofer from Community Interlink. Picture supplied.

Arthur Webb is a man about town. At 88, he's "fighting fit" and looking for a good woman - bonus points if she doesn't have a dog.

You'll see the Lavington man out every night at the RSL club, and there is nothing he loves more than a good chat.

"I'm ticking along A-Ok," Arthur said. "I had a pace-maker put in about 11 year ago, and have to watch my blood pressure, but apart from that I'm as fit as a fiddle."

Incredibly independent, his time is now freed up with the help of Community Interlink, who provide him with "everything" he needs.

With his cleaning done weekly, food - Lite 'N' Easy - 70 per cent paid for by the package, around the home supports installed, help getting his White Card, he is able to spend as much quality time out socialising as he pleases.

"They help me with everything. Everything I need, my case manager looks after me very well," he said.



"They had someone come through my house and point out everything I wanted, and they put new railing in - which cost about $4000 which came out of my package - so it's pretty good really."

After a stint in hospital about 18 months ago, Arthur found out about the supports provided with a Home Care Package, and jumped straight onto it, contacting Community Interlink who hooked him up with a case worker.



"I'm in the Boronia Ridge Village, and someone here told me about Community Interlink, so I rang and it went from there."

His case worker is Jennifer Rahofer, who said Arthur is incredibly mobile, still capable of driving, and is an "extremely social and independent man".



"We organise all of his referrals, like for an occupational therapist, podiatry, any Allied Health things, we get it all sorted," she said.

"Arthur knows the system now and he knows we will contact his doctor if he needs assistance, needs equipment, we will do it. Plus, we just keep an eye on him generally."

A Home Care Package is Australian Government funding provided to eligible seniors with care needs. Once activated, the funding can be used to purchase care, services and equipment.