Daniel's down but not out as injury delays Albury to Wagga cancer run

An Albury father running to Wagga to support his niece through her cancer battle has been forced to postpone his effort due to an injury.
Daniel Boswell set his sights on running 100 kilometres in one day from his home in Albury to Wagga's Jubilee Park in March, but an ankle setback while preparing to cover his longest ever distance on foot has pushed it back two months.
He said he will now aim to complete the trek on Saturday, May 18, dubbed Running 100km for 'Toots', for his nine-year-old niece Matilda Howard, who was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the soft tissues, before Christmas and is undergoing treatment in Sydney.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in her name and has raised almost $70,000 in three months.
"Because my training load went up so significantly and I've been needing to get some new orthotics for my shoes, I came up with a stress fracture on my left ankle," he said.
"It's put a halt on my training for a month. I'm still doing the run, but I've changed the date just to make sure I've recovered and can get some training in again before it all happens.
"I got a couple of 42-kilometre runs (marathon distance) done and then I realised something wasn't right.
"I was going to start going into the 50s and above for training and I'm pretty confident with how good I felt on those 42-kilometre runs. I felt like I could have kept going.
"The ankle feels pretty good at the moment and I'm just taking a few precautions."
Mr Boswell said Matilda was "still in high spirits" after a recent trip to see her in Sydney.
"She has started a new round of chemo and she's had to shave her last bit of hair off," Mr Boswell said.
"You couldn't even tell that she was going through what she's going through. She pushes it to the side and just tries to continue being a kid, which is nice to see.
"She still has a long way to go, but for the moment it seems to be all going to plan."
Mr Boswell will pass through Gerogery, Culcairn, Henty, Yerong Creek, The Rock and Uranquinty during the run and encouraged anyone to join him along the way.
He founded 6ft Run Club early in 2023 to support mental health charity Black Dog Institute after his own battles and has plans to form a social running group in Albury.
To support Mr Boswell's cause, visit linktr.ee/6ftRunClub.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.