This is an outstanding way to set a course for your 50th birthday

Dan Owen will spend his 50th birthday on a bike somewhere on the Nullarbor Plain as he crosses the country.
The Wodonga resident marks his half-century milestone on Monday, April 1, but the monumental trip is no joke.
Mr Owen will be among 35 riders joining the Indian Pacific Wheel Ride (IPWR), a 5471-kilometre bike ride, that leaves Fremantle in Western Australia on Saturday, March 16.
The riders start together but the journey is solo and unsupported.
The Mars Petcare Wodonga worker had been training for months to attempt the ride for the first time.
Having followed his mate's IPWR experience online in 2019, Mr Owen decided to join it in his 50th year and to raise money for Border charity Country Hope.
Married to Albury hospital nurse unit manager of the children's ward Jo Owen, Mr Owen said he had seen first-hand how Country Hope gave vital financial, emotional and moral support to the families of children facing life-threatening illnesses.
He said Country Hope was an "easy choice" for him.
"It's good to have something to ride for other than yourself," he said.
"When you've reached the end of your tether you've got something else you have to keep riding for."
Having taken up road cycling a decade ago, Mr Owen said it was a big investment in time and gear to join this ride.
He said in the first 2000 kilometres there were several long stretches between towns through the desert wilderness of Western Australia and South Australia.
"Each time you start to ride one of these long stretches you have to plan ahead because the next opportunity for food or water is 150 to 190 kilometres away," Mr Owen said.
"You do not want to run out of either half way!"
Mr Owen said the 90 Mile Straight - the longest stretch of straight road in Australia - was a bucket list item for him.
"I am both looking forward to and dreading it at the same time!" he said.
"The 90 Mile Straight is a bit special because there are no turns; hour after hour of pedalling and the feeling like the world around you is unchanging.
"Of all the long stretches, perhaps this one will have its own unique mental challenges!"
Mr Owen said there would be many other highlights along the way.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the sunrises and the moon rises crossing the Nullarbor," Mr Owen said.
"I haven't seen the Great Australian Bight or the lower coastal Australia; I'll be seeing a lot of it for a long time now!"
While only half the field would finish the ride, Mr Owen hoped to complete it in 21 days but aimed to get to the Sydney Opera House regardless of how long it took.
He said professionals could do the trip in 14 to 15 days, needing little sleep.
Riders stay in hotels or camp out; some even ride through the night when the conditions during the day prove too hot.
"I'll be 50:50 hotels and camping," he said.
"I'll definitely be sleeping out under the stars using the five-star public toilets!"
Every rider is tracked live via satellite and you can watch them progress across the country. You can track Dan live at ipwr24.maprogress.com.
This ride is inspired by the Indian Pacific Wheel Race and follows the original route.
It starts on Saturday, March 16, 6.22am Perth time (9.22am AEST).
To donate to Ride Dan Ride visit: countryhope.com.au/ridedanride
