When you're about to debut, you couldn't ask for two better mentors

St Kilda debutant Darcy Wilson has two of the club's greats as mentors heading into Saturday night's away game against Geelong.
The 18-year-old was told by the Saints' player development manager Tony Brown on Tuesday he will play round one.
"Brownie just gave me the news and told me I'd be playing which is, yeah, I was over the moon, obviously," the quietly-spoken Wilson said.
"I suppose the coaches would just want me to play to my strengths and have a bit of fun first game."
Wilson was selected at No. 18 by the Saints in last November's Draft and made an immediate impact by winning the 3km time trial.
He sealed his spot after snaring 24 disposals, 10 marks and 644m gained in the recent pre-season game against North Melbourne.
A Victorian representative at the national titles in both sprinting and middle distance events, which is rare, Wilson's endurance and outside class has impressed.
And two former Saints, who were also indefatigable, are guiding the youngster.
"He's got some really good mentors in Lenny Hayes as his direct mentor and Rob Havey as his line coach," father Mick Wilson offered.
Harvey played 383 games between 1988-2008, is a two-time Brownlow medallist and Australian Football Hall of Famer, among numerous accolades.
Hayes is a three-time best and fairest and former captain.
The forward-midfielder was also quizzed on the club's playing leaders.
"Yeah I've learnt heaps off a couple of leaders in Jack Steele, Callum Wilkie, all the classy players that show you how hard you have to train and then even like elite people off the track, like Mason Wood, who gets all his recovery done," he explained.
"So yeah, I've loved my time here and it's exciting times ahead, I think, with so many young players coming through, they've shown, like Mitch Owens and Marcus Windhager, the way for us, newcomers coming in."
Wilson will wear No. 22, which his great uncle Mick Nolan, famously dubbed "The Galloping Gasometer' by commentator Lou Richards because of his size, wore as a North Melbourne premiership player in 1975.
"So calling mum (Michelle) and dad (Nolan's nephew) up, yeah, they're pretty excited, they're the ones that have seen the work I've put in over the years to get here."
