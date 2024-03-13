'Large amount of smoke' as fire crews tackle service station incident

A "possible electrical fault" caused a fire in a central Albury service station on Wednesday morning, March 13.
Fire crews were called to the Mobil service station on the corner of Guinea and Young streets, Albury, about 11am.
Before that, Mobil service station employee Raj Pokala said police noticed smoke and fire coming from a junction box on Young Street.
Police, along with Mr Pokala, used fire extinguishers to control the blaze.
When fire crews arrived at the scene, the fire had ceased but smoke continued to pour from the circuit panel.
"There was a large amount of smoke coming from the junction box," Albury central station officer Abraham Barnard said.
"We cordoned off the area, called the electricity authority and they came and isolated the power.
"We were then able to extinguish the fire and we're not sure what caused it, possibly a fault, but we're leaving it in the hands of the electricity authority now and they're going to rebuild the junction box."
