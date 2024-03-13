One person taken to hospital following intersection collision at Ebden

One person has been taken to hospital following a collision between two utes at Ebden on Thursday morning, March 14.
The incident occurred soon after 6am at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Bonegilla Road.
Police and paramedics have attended the scene, with traffic affected.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to the incident about 6.15am.
"One person has been taken to Albury Base Hospital," a spokesperson said.
"There are no further details at this stage."
