OUR SAY: Caring for our community most ably demonstrated by new partnership

Our Border region is blessed to have so many selfless individuals and organisations helping people struggling with difficult times.
Most of know who they are - from the Salvos to St Vinnies, to Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare and the people who work with the homeless, who help the victims of family violence.
They do these challenging roles, often without payment, because they recognise the immense value in caring and in keeping our community connected.
If you've got a stable home life you might not need them, but life is such that any eventuality can arise.
As one agency once told this masthead, many people are only three pay cycles away from homelessness.
The cliche is you just never know what's around the corner, but that in turn can be met with the reality of, well, there will at least be someone waiting to pick you up again.
It's something most ably demonstrated in the approach being taken by two of the Border's key welfare organisations - Carevan and the Salvation Army.
They have embarked on a program through which they hope their shared skills and resources will ensure the disadvantaged get those most crucial ingredients to a valued life of a hot meal and conversation.
Carevan and the Salvos are doing so in Wodonga each Wednesday, in a partnership that Carevan's Leanne Johnson summed up as "trying to fill a need" and "making people feel that sense of community, belonging".
This commitment to making Albury-Wodonga place a better place to live for all is a mighty fine thing.
