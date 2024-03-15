The Border Mail
Stranded with no wallet, shoes: Heart attack victim's fury over 'treatment'

By Ted Howes
March 16 2024 - 5:00am
Albury retiree Steve Taylor, at his Logan Road home, says he is scratching his head as why a "simple stent operation" was not performed at Albury hospital. Picture by Mark Jesser
A retiree who suffered two heart attacks and was treated first at Melbourne, then at Wagga, says he is baffled as to why he couldn't be treated in Albury for a stent procedure.

